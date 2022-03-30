Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRVL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $238,849, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $172,380.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $90.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $80.5K 447 115 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $63.1K 599 161 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $51.2K 599 72 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $43.2K 525 68 MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/01/22 $71.00 $37.8K 268 122

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,049,647, the price of MRVL is down -2.39% at $74.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.