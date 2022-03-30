This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lithium Americas

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lithium Americas LAC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 44 options trades for Lithium Americas.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,166, and 43, calls, for a total amount of $2,602,151..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $60.0 for Lithium Americas over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lithium Americas's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lithium Americas's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Lithium Americas Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $22.50 $165.0K 539 111 LAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $144.1K 6.8K 2.0K LAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $32.50 $137.5K 6.1K 529 LAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $35.00 $126.0K 402 200 LAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $35.00 $125.2K 6.8K 3.0K

Where Is Lithium Americas Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,632,891, the price of LAC is up 13.73% at $37.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.