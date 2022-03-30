BioNTech Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on BioNTech BNTX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BNTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for BioNTech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $503,889, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $120,066.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $450.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BioNTech options trades today is 459.7 with a total volume of 527.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BioNTech's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $177.50 $168.0K 2 202 BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $106.0K 807 100 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $85.5K 2.2K 90 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $190.00 $62.8K 63 49 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $165.00 $58.3K 102 0

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,710,349, the price of BNTX is up 5.29% at $181.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.