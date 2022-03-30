Energy Transfer Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Energy Transfer.

Looking at options history for Energy Transfer ET we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $252,175 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,388,232.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $12.0 for Energy Transfer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $11.50 $750.0K 1.3K 649 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $235.1K 118.8K 2.2K ET PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $124.4K 9.8K 1.0K ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $8.00 $65.0K 9.9K 226 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $63.3K 118.8K 737

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,930,508, the price of ET is up 2.51% at $11.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.