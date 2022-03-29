What Are Whales Doing With Marathon Petroleum

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $98,630 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $825,285.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Petroleum options trades today is 1647.55 with a total volume of 6,384.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $67.50 $256.5K 7.5K 0 MPC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $82.00 $166.7K 1.6K 813 MPC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/29/22 $86.00 $42.4K 560 569 MPC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $82.50 $38.0K 405 183 MPC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $82.00 $37.3K 1.6K 994

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,963,746, the price of MPC is up 0.04% at $82.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Petroleum:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.