Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $170,390 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $756,219.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $55.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 7814.1 with a total volume of 4,715.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $471.0K 22.2K 3.5K FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $87.7K 302 133 FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $82.6K 507 107 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $74.2K 9.6K 117 FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $50.2K 8.8K 316

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,528,367, the price of FCX is down -2.19% at $49.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.