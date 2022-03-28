AbbVie Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AbbVie.

Looking at options history for AbbVie ABBV we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $639,970 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $1,914,367.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $200.0 for AbbVie over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $135.00 $425.0K 609 2.5K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $121.6K 1.0K 3.8K ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $112.2K 1.0K 1.7K ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $98.5K 1.0K 1.7K ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $98.1K 1.0K 2.5K

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,592,017, the price of ABBV is down -0.02% at $161.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $147

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.