Riot Blockchain Whale Trades For March 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $212,584 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $233,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $50.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $19.50 $69.0K 999 236 RIOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $25.00 $60.0K 679 51 RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $39.2K 3.0K 2.6K RIOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $12.00 $38.5K 852 34 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $36.0K 619 21

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,821,172, the price of RIOT is up 8.33% at $22.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $49.

Compass Point downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $39

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.