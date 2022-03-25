Mosaic Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,500, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $977,497..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $100.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $69.00 $305.2K 70 1.5K MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $152.5K 1.7K 1.6K MOS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $69.00 $84.3K 70 253 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $69.00 $60.8K 70 503 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/08/22 $69.00 $59.8K 70 753

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,623,628, the price of MOS is up 2.25% at $70.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.