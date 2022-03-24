Looking At Lam Research's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $312,430 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $305,571.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $560.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $161.7K 1.3K 30 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $560.00 $78.3K 37 26 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $545.00 $73.6K 115 265 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $500.00 $60.6K 300 20 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $47.6K 66 0

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 470,398, the price of LRCX is up 3.57% at $549.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.