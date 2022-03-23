Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NTR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Nutrien NTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Nutrien.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $120,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $882,740..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $74.0 to $120.0 for Nutrien over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nutrien's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nutrien's whale activity within a strike price range from $74.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Nutrien Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $77.00 $211.2K 359 76 NTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/25/22 $77.00 $202.9K 359 76 NTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $77.00 $183.4K 359 150 NTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $120.0K 383 504 NTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/08/22 $74.00 $95.0K 30 30

Where Is Nutrien Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,171,390, the price of NTR is up 1.44% at $106.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Nutrien:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nutrien, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.