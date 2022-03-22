McDonald's Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's MCD we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $546,865 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $289,996.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $260.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $242.50 $214.2K 8 405 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $235.00 $109.5K 839 596 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $230.00 $59.2K 432 311 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $242.50 $58.0K 8 901 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $242.50 $57.5K 8 700

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,827,224, the price of MCD is up 1.17% at $238.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

Northcoast Research downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $297

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $287.

