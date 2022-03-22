Looking At Citigroup's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $154,029 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $306,706.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.0 to $75.0 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $85.5K 21.6K 288 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $51.2K 7.9K 109 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $49.6K 25.1K 104 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $48.6K 29.1K 874 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $42.7K 7.9K 109

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,711,693, the price of C is up 0.86% at $57.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $60

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $70

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.