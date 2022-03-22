What Are Whales Doing With Occidental Petroleum

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $207,036 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $532,153.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Occidental Petroleum's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Occidental Petroleum's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $65.00 $94.3K 831 123 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $78.7K 11.8K 768 OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $52.50 $63.0K 12.1K 88 OXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $61.00 $60.7K 2.9K 928 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/01/22 $60.00 $55.0K 746 365

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,622,568, the price of OXY is down -2.51% at $59.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.