Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software.
Looking at options history for Unity Software U we detected 15 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $299,130 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $532,519.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $200.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 389.91 with a total volume of 1,560.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.
Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|U
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|07/21/23
|$165.00
|$118.7K
|501
|222
|U
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|04/14/22
|$90.00
|$105.4K
|363
|229
|U
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|05/20/22
|$200.00
|$102.1K
|62
|10
|U
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|07/21/23
|$165.00
|$91.2K
|501
|95
|U
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/20/23
|$90.00
|$57.4K
|472
|36
Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 2,867,313, the price of U is down -3.58% at $93.67.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.
What The Experts Say On Unity Software:
- Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $100
- Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $150.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
