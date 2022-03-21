This Is What Whales Are Betting On APA

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on APA.

Looking at options history for APA APA we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $82,035 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $998,158.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for APA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for APA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of APA's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

APA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $394.0K 76 2.0K APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $40.00 $84.0K 711 0 APA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $72.2K 2.2K 76 APA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $42.00 $70.5K 31 509 APA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $37.50 $54.4K 4.9K 142

Where Is APA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,370,622, the price of APA is up 4.88% at $41.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On APA:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on APA, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.