This Is What Whales Are Betting On MP Materials

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials MP we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $818,210 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $472,436.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $235.5K 3.2K 453 MP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $226.4K 3.2K 149 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $65.00 $179.3K 138 464 MP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $99.0K 3.9K 300 MP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $55.00 $96.5K 94 76

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,778,284, the price of MP is up 3.34% at $48.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On MP Materials:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.