EOG Resources Whale Trades For March 21

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on EOG Resources EOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for EOG Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $98,580, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,252,062..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $96.0 to $169.0 for EOG Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EOG Resources options trades today is 975.67 with a total volume of 3,716.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EOG Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $96.0 to $169.0 over the last 30 days.

EOG Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $144.00 $546.5K 17 0 EOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $134.00 $123.3K 427 155 EOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $144.00 $110.9K 17 1.0K EOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $99.00 $106.0K 1.0K 38 EOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $98.5K 3 619

Where Is EOG Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,156,731, the price of EOG is up 5.21% at $121.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.