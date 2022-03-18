What Are Whales Doing With StoneCo

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on StoneCo.

Looking at options history for StoneCo STNE we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $60,900 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $965,507.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $40.0 for StoneCo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for StoneCo options trades today is 1568.92 with a total volume of 26,211.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for StoneCo's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

StoneCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $9.50 $178.7K 1.9K 715 STNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $114.0K 765 3.3K STNE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $70.0K 534 2.2K STNE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $13.00 $60.0K 6.1K 163 STNE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $57.0K 765 3.4K

Where Is StoneCo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 59,007,249, the price of STNE is up 40.22% at $13.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On StoneCo:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on StoneCo, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.