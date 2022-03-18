Twilio Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,470 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $387,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $250.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 349.4 with a total volume of 469.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $67.2K 641 5 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $150.00 $58.8K 363 117 TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/08/22 $165.00 $53.1K 15 151 TWLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $150.00 $50.7K 39 61 TWLO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $250.00 $46.3K 140 0

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 591,136, the price of TWLO is up 4.49% at $157.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.