What Are Whales Doing With Alcoa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $258,705 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,095,534.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $149.7K 2.7K 130 AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $85.00 $66.6K 12.5K 529 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $56.8K 3.9K 713 AA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $56.0K 3.9K 925 AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $80.00 $50.6K 691 300

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,012,281, the price of AA is up 6.76% at $80.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.