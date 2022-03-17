Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CLF

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.
Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF we detected 37 strange trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $362,306 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,446,068.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $30.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 7983.7 with a total volume of 45,500.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.
Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|CLF
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|04/14/22
|$25.00
|$162.5K
|31.6K
|7.5K
|CLF
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|07/15/22
|$27.00
|$118.5K
|3.3K
|518
|CLF
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/18/22
|$20.00
|$108.7K
|10.2K
|143
|CLF
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|05/20/22
|$26.00
|$106.5K
|2.9K
|388
|CLF
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/25/22
|$26.00
|$74.7K
|4.4K
|1.0K
Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 16,036,253, the price of CLF is up 3.97% at $27.22.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
