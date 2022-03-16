What Are Whales Doing With Charles Schwab

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab SCHW we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $663,834 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $717,570.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charles Schwab options trades today is 2009.8 with a total volume of 8,218.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charles Schwab's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $82.50 $172.8K 72 160 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $90.00 $137.5K 8.7K 67 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $82.50 $134.3K 305 199 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $111.3K 16 343 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $90.00 $108.6K 16 547

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,392,975, the price of SCHW is up 6.97% at $88.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.