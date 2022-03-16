Vale Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vale.

Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $657,833 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $298,623.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $21.0 for Vale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vale's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Vale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VALE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $18.00 $160.5K 1.7K 964 VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $19.00 $155.4K 646 654 VALE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $18.00 $141.2K 1.7K 1.8K VALE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $132.2K 1.5K 355 VALE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $90.8K 114.8K 1.2K

Where Is Vale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 46,981,891, the price of VALE is up 2.47% at $17.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Vale:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vale, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Vale, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

HSBC upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $21

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.