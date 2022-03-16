Looking At Williams-Sonoma's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Williams-Sonoma.

Looking at options history for Williams-Sonoma WSM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $237,995 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $430,846.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for Williams-Sonoma over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Williams-Sonoma options trades today is 89.0 with a total volume of 731.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Williams-Sonoma's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $197.2K 10 0 WSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $117.5K 78 216 WSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $165.00 $79.5K 57 219 WSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $44.7K 1 15 WSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $44.1K 15 15

Where Is Williams-Sonoma Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,144,256, the price of WSM is up 1.16% at $150.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Williams-Sonoma:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.