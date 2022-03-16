This Is What Whales Are Betting On Newmont

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Newmont NEM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Newmont.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $37,920, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,164,104..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $77.5 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 1914.88 with a total volume of 3,813.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $77.5 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $245.0K 692 0 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $215.2K 8.2K 751 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $172.0K 358 201 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $128.8K 8.2K 288 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $75.00 $121.5K 692 301

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,738,064, the price of NEM is down -1.12% at $72.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.