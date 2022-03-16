What Are Whales Doing With UnitedHealth Group

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $173,598, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $315,600.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $620.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 639.75 with a total volume of 380.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $490.00 $133.1K 1.3K 18 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $63.5K 115 9 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $460.00 $62.1K 519 10 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $530.00 $58.2K 2.1K 115 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $620.00 $35.8K 243 23

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,652,816, the price of UNH is down -0.37% at $496.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.