Looking At Danaher's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Danaher DHR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Danaher.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $68,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $704,856..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $282.5 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Danaher's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Danaher's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $282.5 in the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $186.0K 36 25 DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $280.00 $155.6K 36 317 DHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $270.00 $93.4K 19 76 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/25/22 $282.50 $68.5K 50 50 DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $66.4K 1 6

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,444,741, the price of DHR is up 0.75% at $268.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.