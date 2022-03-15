DocuSign Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign DOCU we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,089,925 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $248,729.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $280.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 731.81 with a total volume of 3,718.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $126.9K 3.5K 11 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $116.8K 747 8 DOCU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $78.5K 479 150 DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $87.50 $75.7K 34 55 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $75.2K 394 0

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,352,643, the price of DOCU is up 0.41% at $73.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.