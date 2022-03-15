Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVAX

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax NVAX we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,631,911 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $90,390.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $400.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Novavax options trades today is 1037.08 with a total volume of 1,009.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Novavax's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $1.0M 3.4K 137 NVAX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $150.00 $121.8K 16 15 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $99.0K 30 3 NVAX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/25/22 $82.00 $59.7K 9 43 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $55.8K 42 8

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,080,154, the price of NVAX is down -3.04% at $69.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $207.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.