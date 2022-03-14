What Are Whales Doing With KE Holdings

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on KE Holdings BEKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BEKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for KE Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $935,655, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $49,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $20.0 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $134.6K 6.3K 539 BEKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $7.50 $116.4K 626 2.2K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $113.4K 6.3K 71 BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $100.0K 458 0 BEKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $97.5K 407 100

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 28,040,396, the price of BEKE is down -6.37% at $9.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On KE Holdings:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $26

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on KE Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $7

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.