Blackstone Whale Trades For March 11

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $399,536 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,285,503.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $240.7K 1.2K 100 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $112.00 $196.3K 408 304 BX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $100.00 $136.7K 1.2K 250 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $135.5K 1.2K 150 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $111.00 $91.9K 110 119

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,726,175, the price of BX is up 0.77% at $117.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.