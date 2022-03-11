This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

[Click Here] Best Stocks to Buy Right Now.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $843,340 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $251,737.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $165.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 1489.71 with a total volume of 14,824.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $149.2K 5.3K 1.4K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $95.2K 733 1.0K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $22.50 $77.3K 207 201 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $62.0K 792 50 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $58.3K 273 6

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,189,488, the price of AFRM is down -12.48% at $31.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $45

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.