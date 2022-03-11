Looking At Mosaic's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[Click Here] Best Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,180,434, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,370,321.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $60.00 $555.5K 455 777 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $377.0K 277 1.2K MOS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $221.4K 277 457 MOS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/11/22 $59.00 $124.5K 821 426 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $108.8K 5.0K 515

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,761,015, the price of MOS is up 1.05% at $62.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.