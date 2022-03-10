This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ulta Beauty

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for Ulta Beauty ULTA summing a total amount of $696,240.

At the same time, our algo caught 9 for a total amount of 788,034.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $400.0 for Ulta Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ulta Beauty options trades today is 309.33 with a total volume of 1,741.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ulta Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $330.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ULTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $370.00 $261.1K 23 60 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $152.5K 44 40 ULTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $400.00 $110.5K 279 910 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $80.9K 44 142 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $80.3K 44 168

Where Is Ulta Beauty Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 555,791, the price of ULTA is up 0.68% at $375.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

