Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NTRA

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Natera.

Looking at options history for Natera NTRA we detected 39 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $3,241,890 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,339,258.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $65.0 for Natera over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Natera options trades today is 521.8 with a total volume of 50,772.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Natera's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Natera Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NTRA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $60.00 $921.4K 533 450 NTRA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $65.00 $514.0K 221 200 NTRA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $410.1K 0 1.6K NTRA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $253.6K 1.8K 452 NTRA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $40.00 $240.1K 0 2.0K

Where Is Natera Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 37,845,520, the price of NTRA is down -30.56% at $38.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Natera:

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Natera, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Natera, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Natera, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $90

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.