Newmont Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $474,924 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $694,353.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $100.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $72.50 $187.5K 4.7K 293 NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $135.2K 132 0 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $88.7K 2.0K 204 NEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $86.8K 132 120 NEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $52.50 $68.2K 503 30

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,365,778, the price of NEM is down -4.39% at $74.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont:

Canaccord Genuity downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $65

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

