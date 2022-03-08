What Are Whales Doing With ServiceNow

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $933,095 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $266,392.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $470.0 to $570.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale trades within a strike price range from $470.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $530.00 $228.7K 228 205 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $550.00 $88.9K 84 17 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $470.00 $72.8K 438 22 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $520.00 $58.0K 827 0 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $550.00 $50.9K 18 0

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 740,620, the price of NOW is up 2.55% at $532.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.