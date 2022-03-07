Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MPC

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $940,000 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,013,038.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $80.0 for Marathon Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Petroleum's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Petroleum's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $528.0K 1.8K 2.0K MPC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $412.0K 710 800 MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $115.2K 787 90 MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $112.3K 70 79 MPC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $104.4K 628 72

Where Is Marathon Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,852,208, the price of MPC is down -4.27% at $74.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

