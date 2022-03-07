Deere Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 63 strange trades.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Deere.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 63 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $1,566,651 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $2,210,744.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $335.0 to $520.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Deere options trades today is 425.91 with a total volume of 6,581.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Deere's big money trades within a strike price range of $335.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $395.00 $185.8K 2.1K 336 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $370.00 $112.1K 486 188 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $390.00 $86.2K 686 50 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $370.00 $84.7K 486 285 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $450.00 $80.7K 500 217

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,808,093, the price of DE is down -3.71% at $375.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $432.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $417.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.