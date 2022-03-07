Looking At Shell's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Shell.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $54,731, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $565,860..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $60.0 for Shell over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shell's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shell's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Shell Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $147.4K 1.3K 67 SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $54.7K 856 114 SHEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $54.2K 9.0K 87 SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $57.50 $54.0K 7.6K 1.4K SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $57.50 $52.2K 7.6K 933

Where Is Shell Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,114,394, the price of SHEL is up 6.16% at $52.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

