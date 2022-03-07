Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DVN

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Devon Energy DVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Devon Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $89,607, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $749,328..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $70.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $175.0K 768 0 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $128.5K 8.7K 114 DVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $89.6K 5.0K 30 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $61.0K 418 33 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $50.9K 7.7K 46

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,262,959, the price of DVN is up 2.47% at $61.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

