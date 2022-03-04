This Is What Whales Are Betting On Freeport-McMoRan

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan.

Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 46 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $581,440 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $3,008,975.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 6438.91 with a total volume of 61,404.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $45.00 $590.0K 10.7K 17 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $188.7K 24.8K 7.5K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $41.00 $183.8K 3.8K 464 FCX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/11/22 $49.00 $180.0K 85 1.2K FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $48.00 $170.8K 4.9K 989

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,526,471, the price of FCX is up 1.54% at $49.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

