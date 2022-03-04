Looking At Twilio's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Twilio TWLO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Twilio.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $540,311, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $165,560.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $180.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 309.9 with a total volume of 215.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $188.0K 243 81 TWLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $170.00 $159.7K 639 53 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $80.0K 0 0 TWLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $57.7K 250 46 TWLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $165.00 $54.4K 261 12

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,194,250, the price of TWLO is down -3.63% at $151.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Twilio, which currently sits at a price target of $306.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

