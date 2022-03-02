This Is What Whales Are Betting On Uber Technologies

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Uber Technologies UBER.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UBER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $341,462, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $2,120,199.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $292.3K 11.6K 1.4K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $178.2K 11.6K 2.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $151.2K 11.6K 405 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $139.0K 33.6K 303 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $42.00 $127.6K 11.6K 5.2K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,078,332, the price of UBER is up 0.95% at $34.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.