Looking At Starbucks's Recent Whale Trades

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Starbucks SBUX summing a total amount of $331,984.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 219,896.

What's The Price Target?

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $105.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $92.00 $57.7K 1.5K 1.9K SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $54.4K 531 117 SBUX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $105.00 $39.9K 1.5K 100 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $90.00 $39.1K 531 197 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $37.9K 2.6K 48

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,560,390, the price of SBUX is up 2.66% at $92.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $106

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.