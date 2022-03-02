Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COP

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips COP we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $221,951 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $776,043.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $110.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $77.50 $181.3K 522 70 COP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $100.00 $133.2K 26 248 COP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $88.5K 977 45 COP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $98.00 $58.2K 350 158 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $44.5K 805 149

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,566,985, the price of COP is up 2.05% at $98.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

