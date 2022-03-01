This Is What Whales Are Betting On Schlumberger

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Schlumberger.

Looking at options history for Schlumberger SLB we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,165 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,315,667.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Schlumberger over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Schlumberger options trades today is 3012.2 with a total volume of 33,535.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Schlumberger's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Schlumberger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $42.50 $132.4K 1.7K 508 SLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $100.0K 5.7K 175 SLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $85.8K 1.0K 1.3K SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $42.00 $73.9K 261 2.0K SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/25/22 $42.00 $71.1K 261 3.0K

Where Is Schlumberger Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,493,557, the price of SLB is down -4.43% at $37.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

