What Are Whales Doing With Nucor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nucor NUE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NUE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Nucor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,000, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $894,458..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $140.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nucor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nucor's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $120.00 $281.0K 838 3 NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $92.6K 905 25 NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $100.00 $91.8K 905 50 NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $79.6K 2.1K 30 NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $72.5K 1.2K 25

Where Is Nucor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,402,297, the price of NUE is up 0.01% at $131.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Nucor:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

