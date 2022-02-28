What Are Whales Doing With Lockheed Martin

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 51 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

[JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT] Full-time trader Nic Chahine has been miniting traders portfolio's with his strategic options trading formula. Get Access to his daily LIVE TRADING chatroom now!

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $863,662 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,079,965.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $450.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $390.00 $370.5K 627 106 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $425.00 $190.1K 444 478 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $425.00 $168.0K 3 177 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $420.00 $140.5K 12 113 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $425.00 $132.5K 444 282

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,551,656, the price of LMT is up 3.45% at $423.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $467

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.